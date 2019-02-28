Mariners' Evan White: Out with sore hamstring
White is battling a sore hamstring, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
The injury does not appear to be a major one, as White could return as soon as Friday. The young first baseman has been in big-league camp but spent the bulk of last season at the High-A level, so he'll likely open 2019 in Double-A.
