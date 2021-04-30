site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Mariners' Evan White: Placed on bereavement list
White was placed on the bereavement list Friday.
White will likely miss at least the weekend series against the Angels while on the list. Jacob Nottingham was added to the roster in a corresponding move.
