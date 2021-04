White went 1-for-4 with a two-run single in a loss to the Giants on Friday.

White's clutch piece of third-inning hitting snapped a 1-1 tie and gave the 24-year-old hits in each of his first two games to open the campaign. It's an encouraging start for White, who finished Cactus League play strong and is looking to bounce back from his anemic .176/.252/.346 line across 202 plate appearances as a rookie in 2020.