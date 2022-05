White (hip) started at first base and went 0-for-2 over six innings in Triple-A Tacoma's loss to Sacramento on Wednesday.

White kicked off his rehab assignment with a quiet day, but he apparently made it through his stint no worse for wear and will likely bump up to playing a full game soon. The once-promising prospect is likely to be optioned to the Rainiers once he's activated from the injured list, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.