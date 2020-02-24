White, who signed a six-year, $24 million deal Nov. 25, is slated for the starting first-base job this season despite not having played above the Double-A level, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

White has been lauded for his work with both the bat and glove during his three-year minor-league career. His latest success came at Double-A Arkansas last season, when White slashed .293/.350/.488 across 400 plate appearances. The 23-year-old flashed his defensive skills on multiple occasions during Sunday's Cactus League opener against the Rangers as well, and he managed to put on approximately 10 pounds of muscle over the offseason that he hopes to keep on his frame throughout the 2020 campaign.