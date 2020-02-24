Mariners' Evan White: Prepping for first base job
White, who signed a six-year, $24 million deal Nov. 25, is slated for the starting first-base job this season despite not having played above the Double-A level, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
White has been lauded for his work with both the bat and glove during his three-year minor-league career. His latest success came at Double-A Arkansas last season, when White slashed .293/.350/.488 across 400 plate appearances. The 23-year-old flashed his defensive skills on multiple occasions during Sunday's Cactus League opener against the Rangers as well, and he managed to put on approximately 10 pounds of muscle over the offseason that he hopes to keep on his frame throughout the 2020 campaign.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2020 Fantasy baseball breakouts to draft
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball busts, picks, sims
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball sleepers, top breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
28 burning questions for 2020
What are the biggest storylines heading into 2020? Scott White weighs in on the buzz as spring...
-
Top 25 position battles
Dozens of jobs have yet to be sorted out heading into spring training. Scott White highlights...