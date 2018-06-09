White, who went 3-for-4 with two doubles in his Triple-A Tacoma debut Friday, is expected to remain the Rainiers for a limited time following his promotion from High-A Modesto, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

White made quite the jump in level of competition with the promotion, which general manager Jerry Dipoto confirmed was necessitated by Daniel Vogelbach being called up to the big-league club and Cameron Perkins (undisclosed) still on the minor-league disabled list. Still, White didn't exactly look out of place in his first taste of Triple-A action Friday, and Divish confirms a potentially long-term move to the Rainiers is possible after the All-Star break if White continues to play well after returning to the Nuts.