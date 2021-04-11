White (quadriceps) will go through a pregame workout before the Mariners determine if he'll be available off the bench for Sunday's series finale in Minnesota, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.

Jose Marmolejos is picking up a third straight start at first base in White's stead, but the Mariners remain hopeful that the latter can contribute as a pinch hitter. White's left quad still presented issues for him when he tested it prior to Saturday's game, so he may need to demonstrate some progress Sunday to improve his chances of avoiding a trip to the injured list.