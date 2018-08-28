White is hitting .457 (16-for-35) with two home runs and 14 RBI over his last 10 games at High-A Modesto.

The 22-year-old first baseman also has nine walks, a pair of stolen bases and 10 runs over that span, providing a glimpse of his impressive all-around offensive repertoire. White is slashing .298/.366/.452 with 43 extra-base hits (25 doubles, seven triples, 11 homers) and 62 RBI over 506 plate appearances with the Nuts in 2018, making a move up to Double-A Arkansas at a minimum next season a virtual certainty. White has some ground to make up due to his age, but the 2017 first-round pick currently profiles as a five-category asset for fantasy purposes.