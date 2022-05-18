White (groin) is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Tacoma on Wednesday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

White is finally ready for game action after he was diagnosed with a sports hernia late in spring training that required surgery March 30. Because he's been out for the better part of two months, White will likely stay on the rehab assignment for close to the full 20-day window in order to pick up at-bats and get his timing back at the plate. Once activated from the 60-day injured list, White could be viewed as a potential option for the Mariners at designated hitter, where the club has rotated a number of players this season.