White went 0-for-2 with a walk, a hit by pitch, a stolen base and a run in a loss to the Astros on Sunday. He was also caught stealing on another attempt.

The rookie's .202 on-base percentage speaks to how infrequently he's been able to reach safely thus far this season, so manager Scott Servais apparently decided to turn White loose in what was only his third game with multiple appearances on the base paths. White saw his second two-game hitting streak of the season snapped Sunday, but he's now reached safely in three consecutive contests for the first time in 2020.