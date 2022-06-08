White (hip), who last played in a rehab game for Triple-A Tacoma on May 31, has been sidelined due to an aggravation in his hip/groin area, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

White was riding a six-game on-base streak at the time of his apparent injury, and there's currently no timetable for him to return to action. The 26-year-old has undergone surgeries for both a left hip flexor strain and a sports hernia during the last 12 months, so the nature of his current issue is completely surprising but still concerning.