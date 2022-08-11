White (sports hernia) resumed his rehab assignment at Triple-A Tacoma on Tuesday and has gone 1-for-6 with a home run while playing both of the past two days.

White is restarting his rehab program for the third time, after previously being pulled off assignments in early June and then again in mid-June after suffering setbacks in his recovery from the sports hernia surgery he underwent in late March. The 2022 campaign is shaping up to be a lost season for White, and even if he remains free of setbacks moving forward, the Mariners are likely to keep him on his rehab assignment for an extended period since there isn't an opening for him to play on an everyday basis for the big club.