The Mariners hope White (hip) will be ready to begin a rehab assignment after the team returns home in mid-June, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.

He may not be the primary first baseman upon returning to the Mariners, as fill-in Ty France has hit a respectable .261 with 21 RBI this season. White, on the other hand, was in a 6-for-59 slump before suffering the injury May 13.