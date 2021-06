White (hip) was removed from his rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma on Thursday, Jen Mueller of Root Sports Northwest reports.

White appeared to be nearing a return from the injured list, as he slugged multiple homers during his rehab assignment. However, it will now be at least five-to-six days before he returns to Tacoma to resume playing in game action. In the meantime, he will work with the Mariners training staff.