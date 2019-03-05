Mariners' Evan White: Resting hamstring again
White will be held out a day or two to rest his sore hamstring, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
White had previously missed a few days due to the issue, though he played Saturday against the Royals. He'll need more time to rest again, though the injury is still being referred to as "soreness", so it doesn't appear as if the organization expects the problem to be a major one.
More News
-
Mariners' Evan White: Back in action Saturday•
-
Mariners' Evan White: Out with sore hamstring•
-
Mariners' Evan White: Headed for MLB spring training•
-
Mariners' Evan White: Raking at High-A level•
-
Mariners' Evan White: Promotion to Triple-A temporary•
-
Mariners' Evan White: Riding 11-game hitting streak•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball draft guide, rankings
SportsLine's team of experts and advanced computer model just revealed their 2019 draft ki...
-
Strategies for NL-only leagues
There are consequences to cutting the player pool in half. Scott White examines them for the...
-
Spring Notes: Reds OF coming into focus
Do the Reds' outfield plans include Matt Kemp? Do the Mets' first base plans include Dominic...
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, 2019 sims
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Introducing 'Replacement Level Drafting'
Find the best path through your draft no matter how it does with the Replacement Level Drafting...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, busts, picks
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns of some potential busts