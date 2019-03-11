White (hamstring) went 0-for-2 in Sunday's game against Cleveland.

White rested his hamstring for a few days after experiencing some soreness, but he managed to get two at-bats in Sunday's exhibition, although he failed to get on base. The 22-year-old prospect is now 4-for-14 with an RBI and a run scored so far this spring, and the Mariners are optimistic he's put the hamstring issue behind him.

