Mariners' Evan White: Returns to action
White (hamstring) went 0-for-2 in Sunday's game against Cleveland.
White rested his hamstring for a few days after experiencing some soreness, but he managed to get two at-bats in Sunday's exhibition, although he failed to get on base. The 22-year-old prospect is now 4-for-14 with an RBI and a run scored so far this spring, and the Mariners are optimistic he's put the hamstring issue behind him.
