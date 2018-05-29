White went 3-for-5 with two runs in High-A Modesto's win over Stockton on Monday.

White now as an 11-game hitting streak during which he's slashing .395/.447/.674 with two doubles, two triples, two home runs, seven RBI, four walks and eight runs. The 22-year-old's average has risen 31 points to .294 over that stretch, and he certainly appears to be acclimating to the jump in competition after having played in the Northwest League during his first season of pro ball in 2017.