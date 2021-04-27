site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Mariners' Evan White: Riding pine Tuesday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
White is not in Tuesday's lineup against the Astros.
He is 5-for-32 with zero extra-base hits over his last nine games. Jose Marmolejos will start at first base and bat fifth.
