White was scratched from the Mariners' Cactus League lineup Friday due to general soreness, Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times reports.

Mariners general manager Justin Hollander called it a precautionary move and said it's not a huge concern. White slugged his first home run of the spring on Monday, in his second Cactus League game, and will hopefully be able to return to action over the weekend. He's trying to avoid being sent back to Triple-A Tacoma to begin the 2023 campaign.