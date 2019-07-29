White was scratched from Monday's lineup at Double-A Arkansas due to an unspecified injury, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.

White won't take the field Monday evening, but per Drayer, the prospect is expected to be fine. He's been seeing the ball well at Double-A this season, slashing .291/.342/.484 with 13 homers and 42 RBI over 71 games.

