White is 1-for-10 with a double, a walk and two RBI across his first five Cactus League games.

White is once again ticketed for everyday duties at first base after logging 54 starts there as a rookie in 2020. The 24-year-old managed an anemic .176/.252/.346 line across his 202 plate appearances, but he displayed some promising pop while lacing 15 (seven doubles, eight home runs) of his 32 hits for extra bases.