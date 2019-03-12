White was reassigned to minor-league camp Monday, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.

White missed the last few days of camp with a hamstring issue, but he appears to have returned to health and will join minor-league camp following Monday's cuts. He made a big jump from High-A Modesto to Triple-A Tacoma during the 2018 season, so it remains to be seen where he'll end up within Seattle's farm system for the upcoming campaign.

