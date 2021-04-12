White (quadriceps) was able to serve as a defensive replacement at first base in Sunday's win over the Twins. He did not log a plate appearance.

The young first baseman had missed the last three games due to his quadriceps injury, so Sunday's appearance is a sign he may be ready to return to the starting lineup as early as Monday for the start of a three-game set against the Orioles. White's 2021 has started much like his difficult 2020 rookie campaign, as the 24-year-old is slashing .130/.167/.217 across his first 24 plate appearances.