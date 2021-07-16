White (hip) will undergo surgery in the near future that will force him to miss the remainder of the season, Corey Brock of The Athletic reports.

White has been sidelined since mid-May due to a hip flexor issue, and he wasn't able to make much progress in his recovery after he was removed from a rehab assignment in mid-June. It's not yet clear whether the 25-year-old's procedure will force him to miss the start of spring training in 2022.