Triple-A Tacoma placed White on its 7-day injured list Sept. 10 with hip discomfort, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

White has been sidelined nearly all season after requiring sports hernia surgery in March and then experiencing hip soreness in early June while on a rehab assignment. The 26-year-old returned to action in early August and was eventually reinstated from the 60-day injured list and optioned to Triple-A after his 30-day rehab window expired. White had gone 8-for-27 with three home runs and three walks over his last seven games at Tacoma to potentially put himself in the mix for a late-season call-up to Seattle, but the renewed hip discomfort likely ends those hopes.