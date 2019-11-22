Mariners' Evan White: Signing big-league deal
White will sign a long-term major-league deal with the Mariners on Monday, Jim Callis of MLB.com reports.
White will become the latest in a small run of players to receive a major-league contract before making their debut. Typically, such a move is made so that the player can be called up on Opening Day without using up an extra year of service time, as the long-term contract bypasses the service-time question entirely. White spent the entirety of the 2019 season with Double-A Arkansas but could conceivably be ready to debut, as he hit .293/.350/.488 there with 18 homers in 92 games. Either way, the Mariners are risking very little, as they are reportedly guaranteeing the first baseman just $24 million over six years and will receive three additional club options.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects: Top 10 shortstops
Shortstop is a position of studs these days, and with the caliber of prospects manning it in...
-
Prospects: Top 10 third basemen
Few teams are genuinely hurting for a third baseman, but the position has minor-league talent...
-
Prospects: Top 10 second basemen
With studs at the top and speed throughout, second base remains a hodgepodge in the prospect...
-
Prospects: Top 10 first basemen
For a position that's never hurting for depth in Fantasy, first base is typically light on...
-
Prospects: Top 10 catchers
Between some noteworthy draft picks and the surplus of bat-first types quickly ascending the...
-
Early Rotisserie mock draft
Juan Soto's electrifying postseason has him going in the first round. Scott White points to...