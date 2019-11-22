White will sign a long-term major-league deal with the Mariners on Monday, Jim Callis of MLB.com reports.

White will become the latest in a small run of players to receive a major-league contract before making their debut. Typically, such a move is made so that the player can be called up on Opening Day without using up an extra year of service time, as the long-term contract bypasses the service-time question entirely. White spent the entirety of the 2019 season with Double-A Arkansas but could conceivably be ready to debut, as he hit .293/.350/.488 there with 18 homers in 92 games. Either way, the Mariners are risking very little, as they are reportedly guaranteeing the first baseman just $24 million over six years and will receive three additional club options.