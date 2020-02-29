Play

White hasn't played since Wednesday due to soreness in his groin muscles, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Although White has missed several days, the Mariners appear to be holding him out simply as a precautionary measure. The 23-year-old is expected to return to the lineup by Monday. Prior to the injury, White had gone 3-for-9 with two doubles and one run over three games during spring training.

