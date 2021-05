White is 0-for-7 with four strikeouts in the two games since his return from a four-day stay on the bereavement list.

In other words, getting away from baseball for a handful of days did nothing to make a dent into White's struggles. The 25-year-old had gone 0-for-16 in the four games prior to his brief sabbatical, and he's now up to a 29.8 percent strikeout rate across 84 plate appearances.