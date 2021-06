White (hip) is still looking to determine his plan of action and the next steps in his recovery, the team's official site reports.

The young infielder has been on the shelf since May 14, and he recently left the team altogether to seek a second opinion on his ailing left hip. Whenever White is cleared to resume game action, it's presumed he'll return to Triple-A Tacoma, where he'd been assigned on a rehab assignment when he suffered a recent setback.