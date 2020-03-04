Mariners' Evan White: Successful in return to action
White (groin) went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI in a Cactus League loss to the Rockies on Monday. He's now hitting .455 over his first four spring games.
White had been sidelined since Wednesday due to groin soreness, but he looked right back to form in his return Monday. The promising first baseman lines up for an everyday role to open the 2020 season, and although he only has 18 plate appearances worth of experience at the Triple-A level, his early success this year and .293/.350/.488 slash at Double-A Arkansas in 2019 both corroborate his offensive upside.
