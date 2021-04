White (quadriceps) underwent an MRI on Thursday and is unlikely to require time on the injured list, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.

White exited Wednesday's game against the White Sox due to a left quadriceps strain, and he'll have two days to recover since he's sitting out Thursday prior to Friday's scheduled off day. The Mariners will evaluate how White is feeling after Friday's day off before determining when he'll be ready to return.