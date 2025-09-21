Kirby (10-7) earned the win Saturday at Houston, pitching six scoreless innings while allowing five hits and no walks. He struck out seven.

The Seattle right-hander reached double figures in wins for the third consecutive season with this 100-pitch effort. The Astros never came close to sniffing a run against Kirby, who didn't allow an extra-base hit and tallied his 12th quality start of the season. Through 121 total frames, the 27-year-old now sports a 4.24 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 127:28 K:BB. Kirby tentatively projects to make his final start of the season at home against the vaunted Dodgers next weekend.