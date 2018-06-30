Mariners' Hisashi Iwakuma: To resume throwing soon

Updating a previous report, Iwakuma (shoulder) met with Dr. Keith Meister this past week and has been cleared to resume throwing again in a "few more days" according to manager Scott Servais, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Meister is the Dallas-based physician that performed Iwakuma's initial shoulder surgery, and he apparently feels all the veteran right-hander needs is a few days of rest to overcome the setback he recently experienced while throwing live batting practice. Iwakuma has been rehabbing at the Mariners' extended spring training facility in Peoria, Arizona, and his chances of making a big-league appearance in 2018 appear increasingly slim.