Winker (back) is starting in left field and batting cleanup Friday against the Rangers, Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports 710 AM reports.

The 28-year-old sat out the past two games after leaving Monday's contest with back spasms, but he'll rejoin the lineup for Friday's series opener after Seattle had a scheduled day off Thursday. Winker is 5-for-18 with two home runs, five RBI, five runs and a 9:5 BB:K through seven games in August.