Winker, who is in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Athletics, has had his suspension reduced to six games, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Winker was initially issued a seven-game suspension for his role in a brawl during last Sunday's game against the Angels, but he had his punishment reduced by one matchup following his appeal. Since he's starting in left field and batting second Saturday, he presumably won't begin to serve his suspension until at least Sunday.
More News
-
Mariners' Jesse Winker: Keeps producing Thursday•
-
Mariners' Jesse Winker: Plates only runs Tuesday•
-
Mariners' Jesse Winker: Gets seven-game ban•
-
Mariners' Jesse Winker: Ejected after inciting brawl•
-
Mariners' Jesse Winker: Stays hot in Saturday's win•
-
Mariners' Jesse Winker: Gets aboard four times•