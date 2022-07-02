Winker, who is in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Athletics, has had his suspension reduced to six games, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Winker was initially issued a seven-game suspension for his role in a brawl during last Sunday's game against the Angels, but he had his punishment reduced by one matchup following his appeal. Since he's starting in left field and batting second Saturday, he presumably won't begin to serve his suspension until at least Sunday.