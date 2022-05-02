Winker went 3-for-5 with a two-run single, a double and one run in a win over the Marlins on Sunday.
Winker put together consecutive multi-hit efforts for the first time all season and generated his third two-RBI tally in the process. Although his season line still sits at an unsightly .197/.340/.237, Winker certainly seems to be climbing out of the hole, considering his .300/.353/.400 slash over his last eight games.
