Winker went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double and two RBI in Tuesday's 8-2 win over the Athletics.

Winker contributed an RBI double in the sixth inning and a solo shot in the seventh as the Mariners took control of the game. The outfielder had gone just 1-for-10 across his last five contests before Tuesday's two-hit effort. The homer was his third in June and his fifth of the season to go with a .214/.332/.319 slash line, 26 RBI, 21 runs scored and 10 doubles in 67 games. With Dylan Moore and Justin Upton challenging for playing time, Winker could find himself on the bench against southpaws more frequently going forward -- he sat out against two of the three lefties the Mariners faced over the weekend against the Angels.