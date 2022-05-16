Winker went 2-for-5 with a double and two runs in a win over the Mets on Sunday.
Winker's second straight multi-hit effort extended his hitting streak to seven games. The 28-year-old's nightmarish start to the season is increasingly in the rearview mirror, as he sports a .310/.341/.524 slash line across his last 11 games.
More News
-
Mariners' Jesse Winker: Swats clutch homer in loss•
-
Mariners' Jesse Winker: Extends hit streak Friday•
-
Mariners' Jesse Winker: Laces pair of doubles Friday•
-
Mariners' Jesse Winker: Swats first homer•
-
Mariners' Jesse Winker: Breaks out in Sunday's win•
-
Mariners' Jesse Winker: Second extra-base hit of season•