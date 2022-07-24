Winker exited Sunday's game against the Astros due to a right ankle sprain, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Winker sustained his injury in the bottom of the second inning during a collision with Jeremy Pena, but it's somewhat encouraging that he remained in the game until the top of the fifth. It's not yet clear whether the ankle issue will force him to miss additional time.
