Winker was scratched from Friday's lineup versus Houston due to right shoulder soreness, Corey Brock of The Athletic reports.
The specifics of the injury remain unclear, but Winker has dealt with injuries to the same shoulder in the past, including a 73-game absence in 2018. The 28-year-old should be considered day-to-day until more information is available on the injury.
