Winker (ankle) is considered day-to-day after leaving Sunday's loss to the Astros, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.
Winker sustained a sprained right ankle in the bottom of the second inning while colliding with Jeremy Pena on the basepaths, but manager Scott Servais is optimistic that the injury isn't significant. Winker will be monitored ahead of Monday's series opener against the Rangers, but Servais hopes that the outfielder will avoid a trip to the injured list.
