Winker was removed from Sunday's game against the Astros in the top of the fifth inning due to an apparent injury, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Winker collided with Jeremy Pena on a single in the bottom of the second inning but remained in the game for several innings prior to being replaced defensively ahead of the fifth inning. The 28-year-old went 1-for-2 prior to his removal. The nature and severity aren't yet clear, and it's unknown whether he'll be forced to miss additional time.