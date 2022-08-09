site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: mariners-jesse-winker-experiencing-back-spasms | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Mariners' Jesse Winker: Experiencing back spasms
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Winker left Monday's game against the Yankees due to back spasms, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Winker will likely be re-evaluated Tuesday morning to determine his availability moving forward. Jake Lamb would likely man left field if Winker can't go Tuesday.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 14 min read
Dan Schneier
• 6 min read