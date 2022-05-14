Winker went 1-for-3 with an RBI single and a walk in a win over the Mets on Friday, extending his hitting streak to five games.

Winker's season slash line is ever-so-slowly inching its way upward, and it now stands at .207/.316/.276 following Friday's production. The outfielder has hit safely in eight of his last nine games overall; however, with only six extra-base hits, including one home run, over 136 plate appearances, he remains significantly off a 2021 pace that led to 57 extra-base knocks, including a career-high 24 homers, in 485 PAs with the Reds.