Winker went 3-for-4 with a double, a run scored and a walk in Friday's 4-3 win over the Angels.

Winker has hit well lately, going 7-for-14 with two home runs, two doubles and five walks in his last four games. The outfielder hasn't found long stretches of consistency at the plate, but his 15.8 percent walk rate has kept him productive. For the season, he's slashing .226/.347/.343 with six home runs, 29 RBI, 24 runs scored and 11 doubles across 70 contests.