Winker went 2-for-8 with two solo home runs across both ends of Wednesday's doubleheader sweep of the Nationals.

Making his return to the lineup from a six-game suspension, Winker took Josiah Gray deep in the fourth inning of the matinee before repeating the feat in the sixth inning of the nightcap against Erick Fedde. The 28-year-old outfielder needed some time to adjust following an offseason trade from Cincinnati, but he appears to have found his groove in Seattle, slashing .288/.405/.530 in 21 games over the last month with four of his eight homers on the season.