Winker (back) is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Yankees, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Winker was lifted from Monday's contest due to back spasms and will be out of the starting nine for at least one game. It's unclear if the 28-year-old will be available off the bench, and he should be considered day-to-day until the team updates his status. Jake Lamb will start in left field and bat cleanup.