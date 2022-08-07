Winker went 1-for-3 with a grand slam and a walk in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Angels.

Winker's third-inning blast off Angels starter Tucker Davidson gave the Mariners enough offense for the win. Across his last seven games, Winker has gone 6-for-20 (.300) with three homers, seven RBI and six runs scored. He should still see a majority of the playing time in left field, but the return of Mitch Haniger on Saturday and the expected activation of Julio Rodriguez (wrist) from the injured list this coming week could see Winker receive more days off. The 28-year-old outfielder has a .230/.349/.365 slash line with 11 homers, 41 RBI and 36 runs scored through 100 contests.