Winker went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run and a pair of walks in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Rangers.

Winker has done alright in the leadoff role, going 6-for-26 (.231) with six walks, a homer and a pair of doubles in seven games since replacing Adam Frazier atop the lineup. The long ball Saturday was Winker's first since May 14, and he only had four doubles between those homers. The power has been lacking for the outfielder in his first year with the Mariners -- he's slugging just .314 in 52 contests. He's up to three homers, 21 RBI, 16 runs scored and nine doubles for the season.