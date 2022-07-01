Winker went 2-for-4 with a double and a run in a win over the Athletics on Thursday.

Winker produced one of two multi-hit efforts of the night for Seattle, pushing his season slash line to an uneven .235/.353/.351. The 28-year-old is still awaiting word on his appeal of the suspension he received for igniting an ugly brawl against the Angels on Sunday, and he's now boasting a .412/.524/.706 slash line with 12 extra-base hits across his last 10 games.